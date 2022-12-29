ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Where in New Jersey can you take a New Year’s Day hike?

Nature lovers can celebrate New Year’s Day while hiking in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, or historic sites as part of the national First Day Hikes program. The Garden State iteration will feature more than 40 guided hikes — the most in recent memory — that range from easy walks to strenuous trails. Last year, 248 hikers traveled 952 miles across 28 hikes in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: Where to see fireworks in N.J.

Here are some of the locations in New Jersey where you can view fireworks to welcome in 2023. ♦ Camden and other locations along the Delaware River waterfront. The Garden State has great vantage points to watch the annual Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks that are set off at 6 p.m. and midnight over the Delaware River from the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
