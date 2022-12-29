Read full article on original website
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
Where in New Jersey can you take a New Year’s Day hike?
Nature lovers can celebrate New Year’s Day while hiking in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, or historic sites as part of the national First Day Hikes program. The Garden State iteration will feature more than 40 guided hikes — the most in recent memory — that range from easy walks to strenuous trails. Last year, 248 hikers traveled 952 miles across 28 hikes in New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
Yay Wawa Introduces Another Delicious New Coffee Flavor in New Jersey
It seems like lately, I have been doing a lot of stories about "coffee" and hey that's not a bad thing because I love a good cup of coffee. Wawa is a busy place for coffee and because every town on the Jersey Shore has a local Wawa, many folks enjoy their different kinds of coffee blends.
Offshore wind is on N.J.’s horizon but activists worry of impact to whales, economy, the view
What will offshore turbines actually look like in New Jersey? What will the impact be to threatened species of whales? What will the introduction of offshore wind mean for businesses at the Jersey Shore?. The questions varied as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection held virtual and in-person hearings...
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Free Events for January 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
newjerseylocalnews.com
After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.
After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Why do traffic lights in New Jersey have such horrendous timing? (Opinion)
I can't be the only one who gets frustrated by this. Traffic lights that change to red for no apparent reason whatsoever, or don't seem to work the way they should. Now yes, some areas need to have timed lights. This is especially true in cities where there are so many crossroads. It probably wouldn't make sense to have them on timers.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
New Year’s Eve 2022: Where to see fireworks in N.J.
Here are some of the locations in New Jersey where you can view fireworks to welcome in 2023. ♦ Camden and other locations along the Delaware River waterfront. The Garden State has great vantage points to watch the annual Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks that are set off at 6 p.m. and midnight over the Delaware River from the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia.
njgamblingsites.com
New York City May Soon Usurp Atlantic City As a US Gambling Destination – Addabbo
Household name US gambling destination cities are Atlantic City and Las Vegas, in alphabetical order. However, New York City may soon replace New Jersey’s resort city on that short list, New York Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. told NJGamblingSites today. Addabbo, D-Ozone Park, said to NJGamblingSites:. It’s conceivable that...
