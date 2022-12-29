Consulting Teacher Program Receives Grant

Consulting Teacher Program Awarded $7,000 Grant

The Professional Growth and Educator Support (PGES) Consulting Teacher Program of Seattle Public Schools has been chosen by the Gesa Community Foundation as a recipient of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant.

The award, a $7,000 grant, will be used to help support new-to-profession teachers. SPS will use this money to provide site visits for teachers as well as purchasing texts for our Teachers of Color Affinity Group. Funds will also be used to provide snacks to teachers during professional development.

“Gesa is committed to serving the dedicated heroes our community relies on across Washington,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the valuable, community-building work that Seattle Public Schools has done. Thank you for these selfless efforts in serving our community.”

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers, and veterans. This year, 43 organizations were awarded through the program.

Shelly Hurley is the manager of the PGES Consulting Teacher Program. She was thrilled to be counted as one of the local heroes.

“This grant will enable us to extend our support for our new to profession teachers and I could not be happier.”