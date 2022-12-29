ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Consulting Teacher Program Receives Grant

Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Consulting Teacher Program Awarded $7,000 Grant

The Professional Growth and Educator Support (PGES) Consulting Teacher Program of Seattle Public Schools has been chosen by the Gesa Community Foundation as a recipient of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant.

The award, a $7,000 grant, will be used to help support new-to-profession teachers. SPS will use this money to provide site visits for teachers as well as purchasing texts for our Teachers of Color Affinity Group. Funds will also be used to provide snacks to teachers during professional development.

“Gesa is committed to serving the dedicated heroes our community relies on across Washington,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the valuable, community-building work that Seattle Public Schools has done. Thank you for these selfless efforts in serving our community.”

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers, and veterans. This year, 43 organizations were awarded through the program.

Shelly Hurley is the manager of the PGES Consulting Teacher Program. She was thrilled to be counted as one of the local heroes.

“This grant will enable us to extend our support for our new to profession teachers and I could not be happier.”

Seattle, Washington

Update: Our South Park Response Work

On the mornings of December 27 and 28, the tidally influenced Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, a low-lying community which has experienced moderate flooding and sewer backups in the past. This week’s extreme king tide, combined with days of heavy rain, made for an unprecedented event.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating 10 Years of Artists Up

On Thursday, December 1, community members, artists, and creatives came together at ARTS at King Street Station to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Artists Up program. Created in 2012, Artists Up is a collaboration between 4Culture, ArtsWA, and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) with a goal to better serve all artists in the state. This program was formed to address a common need at the time: to increase the number of artists of color applying for funding. This robust programming was based on conversations with Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islander, Black and Indigenous artists about their needs, concerns, and barriers.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell and OSE Join Seattle Public Schools and Students for Special "Lunch with Leaders" Event

On Monday, Dec 5, Mayor Harrell and OSE staff joined Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones at Denny International Middle School in West Seattle for a “Lunch with Leaders” event inspired by long-time Lunch Lady Doree Fazio-Young. The event showcased not only the importance of Seattle Public Schools’ (SPS) food and meal programs for students, but also gave the Seattle leaders a chance to interact directly with students while joining Fazio-Young in the cafeteria to serve lunch.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

What we're doing to maintain and preserve the Spokane St Swing Bridge

Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) is a vital connection across the West Duwamish Waterway, particularly for people biking or walking and for truck drivers and workers accessing Terminal 5. The structure was built in 1991 and opens for marine vessels around 1,500 times yearly. Planning, design, and construction for...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Resources to get around during the Spokane St Swing Bridge closure

Travel resources exist for people traveling around Duwamish Valley communities and to and from West Seattle while the Spokane St Swing Bridge is closed. Bridge closures are a real challenge, and we appreciate your patience as we develop a repair plan to keep the low bridge safe for use. Use...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: Teacher Tales – Von

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. Teacher Tale –...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Recycling shouldn't be all on you: We need companies to take responsibility

The holiday season is upon us, and you may be feeling flooded with boxes, bags, and other packaging associated with holiday shopping. Knowing how to correctly recycle these materials can feel like a personal responsibility — but have you ever considered the role of companies that make packaged goods in reducing packaging waste and making it easy to recycle?
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Don't burn your Christmas tree and other fire safety tips to start the new year

The Seattle Fire Department would like to wish you all a very happy New Year. Here are some safety reminders to carry into 2023. Don’t burn your Christmas tree. Burning trees at public locations such as parks and beaches is illegal. Instead, treat your old Christmas tree like you would compost or yard waste by putting it on the curb for compost/yard waste pick up. Seattle Public Utilities will pick up Christmas trees until January 31, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery

Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Weather Impacts 12.23.22

Due to the inclement weather, some Seattle Parks and Recreation programs and facilities are impacted today (Friday, Dec 23rd). For information about winter weather shelters, please visit King County Regional Homeless Authority. For information on Citywide response, please visit City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather – AlertSeattle. Impacts...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation

Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Capitol Hill Shooting Saturday Afternoon

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Capitol Hill. At about 1:30p.m., officers responded to East Denny Way and Summit Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found spent shell casings in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East Olive Way – but no victim. The victim eventually called 911, and officers contacted him in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the 50-year-old man at the scene and then transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Public Safety and Human Services Committee Update // COVID/flu vaccines and masking recs // Duwamish Basin Steward Legislation // Speed Bumps in Alki Neighborhood // Winter Weather Information: Roads, bus service, SPU, and shelter

During this week’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell presented Interim Chief of Police Adrian Diaz as that appointment for confirmation to the Chief of Police position. Chief Diaz has served in the interim position since September of 2020 and was appointed to the permanent role, this September, by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured After Tuesday Morning Stabbing in Queen Anne

Police are investigating after a jogger was stabbed Tuesday morning on the South Ship Canal Trail in North Queen Anne. At 8:48 a.m., a man called 911 to report he had just been stabbed. Police responded to 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street and found the 21-year-old victim with a stab wound to the abdomen. Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics upon their arrival. Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA

