WATCH: Georgia Players and Kirby Smart Preview Ohio State and More

The media availabilities have kicked off for the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia and we have all of the sites and sounds you need to see here from the first day's events leading up to Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

We've now talked to all of the coordinators from both teams and head coaches. Wednesday, the Peach Bowl provided Georgia's OC and several offensive players, while Ohio State's DC and several players joined the press desk as well.

Here are all the sites and sounds from today's event.

Photos:

*All photos provided by the legendary Tony Walsh and UGA Athletics.

S, Chris Smith Shows off his UGA Drawing

Kirby Smart and Warren Brinson

C, Sedrick Van Pran Shows off his Artistic side

DT, Jalen Carter

LB, Smael Mondon

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

