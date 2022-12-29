ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

westernslopenow.com

TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines normally play on grass and FieldTurf, respectively. The hits just keep on coming for college football’s major bowl games. offensive tackle Gerald Mincey suggested the Orange Bowl had poorly accommodated the Volunteers, the Fiesta Bowl took repeated flak from fans and analysts for its slippery playing surface as Michigan and TCU clashed at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
ANN ARBOR, MI
westernslopenow.com

McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser

TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship. TCU stunned Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal, going down in history as the first Big 12 team to win a Playoff game. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up the press conference...
FORT WORTH, TX
westernslopenow.com

Controversial Call in TCU-Michigan Leads to ‘That’s a TD’ Twitter Trend

Officials may have missed a clear touchdown for Michigan. Michigan has not had the start it wanted against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Early in the second quarter as they trailed 14–3, the Wolverines looked primed to score its first touchdown of the game. However, the officials in the game felt a different way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
westernslopenow.com

No. 3 OSU’s defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that’s how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH

