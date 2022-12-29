Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Shooting at apartment send one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
KSLA
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
ktoy1047.com
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
KSLA
Hit-and-run against bicycle on Linwood Avenue; 1 woman injured, 1 man fighting for life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crashes into two people on a bicycle and flees, leaving the two victims injured. On Dec. 29, at 12:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a dispatch to a major hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. When officers arrived they found a man and woman laying in the road.
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
ktalnews.com
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KTBS
3 arrested in deadly Vivian shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting death Thursday of another teenager in Vivian. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction. A 16-year-old is charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Both are in the Juvenile Detention Center.
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
KTBS
3 arrested in Vivian homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
