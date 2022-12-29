Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Former Clackamas County Sheriff’s sergeant accused of strangling 18-year-old family member
A former sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is facing new domestic violence charges less than a year after charges that he strangled his wife were dismissed. Micah Hibpshman, 47, of Oregon City was arraigned Tuesday in Clackamas County Circuit Court on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault...
KTVZ
Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Comments / 0