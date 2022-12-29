ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMTCw

Early morning fire kills Sturgis man

A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
STURGIS, MI
wfft.com

Ewing Street to be closed Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ewing Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior Streets starting Tuesday. The street closure is to allow for sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done on January 24. There will be a marked detour for traffic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Police look for suspect in East Suttenfield stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Fort Wayne yesterday. She was laying on the road in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the scene. The suspect has been identified...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD looking for suspect in Thursday morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in a Thursday morning stabbing on East Suttenfield Avenue. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Shawn Moore, 36. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD at 260-427-1201, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Standard

Car loses control, plows into houses

CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
CELINA, OH
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WANE-TV

Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN

