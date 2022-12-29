ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Loses Consecutive Games on the Road For First Time This Season

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
 3 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

While the Vegas Golden Knights dropped their final two road games before the new year, they didn't come away completely empty-handed, earning a point in a shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Vegas out shot the Ducks 51 to 27, yet was only able to post two goals in the loss.

Each team went 0-for-5 on power-play chances.

The Golden Knights were able to hold off Anaheim in the second and third periods after Coach Bruce Cassidy made his first goalie change of the season when Adin Hill allowed two goals in the first.

The Ducks' first goal came early, as forward Adam Henrique found the back of the net less than 3 and a half minutes into the contest.

Vegas got a chance to even the game later in the period when back-to-back penalties against the Ducks awarded the visitors a five-on-three opportunity.

Nothing would come of it, though, as Anaheim was able to kill the penalties and sustain its 1-0 lead.

With just over 7 and a half minutes remaining in the period, Henrique scored again, which was enough for Hill to be relieved of his goaltending duties for the night. He was replaced by Logan Thompson.

Not long after, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone got Vegas on the board with a short-handed goal, finally putting a dent in what had been an early two-goal deficit.

Despite out shooting the home team 16 to seven, Vegas went into the first intermission down 2-1.

Early in the second period, the Golden Knights were granted consecutive power plays yet again, but it was to no avail.

The Golden Knights made up for it in the final 6 and a half minutes of the period, though, as Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton scored his first goal of the season in what was his first game back from injury. Vegas would tie the game at 2-2 heading into the third period after out shooting the Ducks 21 to five in the second.

Vegas was able to kill off two penalties in the third to keep the game all even and force overtime.

The Golden Knights were faced with an Anaheim power play yet again late in the overtime period, but were able to shut down the advantage and force a shootout.

The club's shootout success throughout this season did not follow them into this contest, however, as Vegas could not find the net to challenge the Ducks' two shootout goals.

Anaheim would come out on top, 3-2.

The Golden Knights will end 2022 with one final game at home when they welcome the Nashville Predators to T-Mobile Arena for a New Year's Eve showdown.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

