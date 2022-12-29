5 Colts Players Poised to Breakout in 2023

These five young Indianapolis Colts players are beginning to blossom and should be ready to breakout in 2023.

As it’s been said over and over again, the Indianapolis Colts ’ 2022 season is a major letdown.

However, there are silver linings and they’re in the form of young, capable talent that has surfaced and shined throughout a bleak year.

Let's cover five Colts players that are only scratching the surface of their skill sets.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo (2nd-year pro) Odeyingbo was drafted in 2021 in the second round out of the University of Vanderbilt. The plan was to pair him with fellow draftee Kwity Paye (first-round out of the University of Michigan) and have them grow together on each side of the defensive line. After a slow start, it is now coming to fruition. In the last two contests against the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers , Odeyingbo has 3.5 sacks to accompany 4 QB hits, 8 tackles, and 2 tackles for loss. Coming into form at the end of a brutally tough year is a big win, and is very likely to continue into 2023 with a full offseason in with the first-team defense. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DE Kwity Paye (2nd-year pro) Speaking of the other side, Paye has started to cement himself as a serious issue for opposing offensive lines. According to Pro Football Focus , Paye is third on the team in run defense grade with 79.0, which is first for all of the defensive linemen for Indianapolis. He also has 6.0 sacks, which is third-best on the team behind only Yannick Ngakoue (9.5) and DeForest Buckner (8.0). Paye has also done all of this after rehabbing injuries and playing 10 of a possible 15 games. Look for the combination of Paye and Odeyingbo to give fits to right and left tackles in 2023. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

S Rodney Thomas II (Rookie) Usually, the seventh round in the NFL draft isn’t where you find potential stars. Well, even with a disastrous 2022 campaign, the Colts may have landed one with Thomas. Currently, he has an impressive 43 tackles (26 solo), 5 passes defended (third on the team), and 3 interceptions (leads the team). With Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, and Rodney McLeod, Jr. in the secondary, it’s even more impressive that he has taken the lead for the squad in interceptions. With a torrid-hot start, it’s hard to see Thomas not take another huge step up in 2023. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Alec Pierce (Rookie) Drafted in the second round out of the University of Cincinnati, Pierce has been the undisputed leader for the receiving corps in big plays. Right now, through 14 games, he’s at 35 receptions for 536 yards and 2 touchdowns. Standing at 6’3” and 213 pounds, it’s easy to see why he’s the quintessential “go up and snag it” type of receiver. Pierce has dropped the ball at times, but he is also fighting 50/50 passes to snag most of his catches, as shown by his second-place standing on the team in contested catches with 11 (Michael Pittman Jr. has 15). With the lack of downfield throws from the Colts, Pierce hasn’t been able to truly showcase his talents in full, but look for that to change with a new signal-caller and perspective in 2023. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jelani Woods (Rookie) To say that Woods has been underutilized is an understatement. Drafted in the third round out of the University of Virginia, Woods has been explosive with limited action. Currently, he is tied with wide receiver Parris Campbell for first on the team in touchdown receptions with 3. Woods has also only been targeted a total of 32 times in 13 total games, but 19 of those have come in the last four contests, so he is starting to show the coaching staff that he deserves more chances. Even as a rookie, he is starting to take receptions away from the rest of the tight-end group as the season winds down. In 2023, the sky is the limit for the 6’7”, 265-pound behemoth. © Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

For a truly awful year that has been full of changes and needless drama, the Colts have been able to show that the future is bright if everything plays out well. Rookies are making big plays and second-year players are starting to blossom, so be on the lookout for these young guns in 2023 to break out in different ways to put the NFL on notice.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .