5 Colts Players Poised to Breakout in 2023

However, there are silver linings and they’re in the form of young, capable talent that has surfaced and shined throughout a bleak year.
Let's cover five Colts players that are only scratching the surface of their skill sets.
For a truly awful year that has been full of changes and needless drama, the Colts have been able to show that the future is bright if everything plays out well. Rookies are making big plays and second-year players are starting to blossom, so be on the lookout for these young guns in 2023 to break out in different ways to put the NFL on notice.
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
Myles Garrett was fined and benched for the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive series against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, a conspicuous absence for a captain and face of the franchise. Garrett, however, is not holding a grudge despite the high-profile nature of his discipline. Garrett called the incident a “miscommunication” that would not happen...
The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal. Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
