Man found safe in Clark Co. after search

NEILLSVILLE — A 67-year-old man who went missing Wednesday evening in rural Clark County was found safe early Thursday morning.

A family member called the Clark County 911 Center at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday to report Duane Smith had gotten lost in a wooded area.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Smith's truck got stuck in a remote area in the town of Butler and he had tried walking a shortcut through woods, but called his family at 6:30 p.m. to say he was lost. Then his cellphone battery died and he lost contact with his family.

A large team of searchers assembled, including sheriff's deputies, a drone team, state Department of Natural Resources employees, the Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue Team, the Marshfield Clinic Life Link helicopter, a K-9 unit from Loyal, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, the Thorp Area Fire and Ambulance Service and individuals from the town of Butler.

At about 3:02 a.m. Thursday, Smith was located on Willard Road — about five miles from his vehicle — and in good spirits, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.