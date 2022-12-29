Read full article on original website
Tribes get advisory role in New Mexico utility regulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a former state lawmaker and two energy policy experts on Friday to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions have direct economic and environmental consequences for the state's utility customers. Brian Moore, Patrick O’Connell and Gabriel Aguilera start work Jan. 1 on...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, NEB. — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
North Carolina gas tax goes up 2 cents January 1
The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices.
Researchers inspect various kinds of microplastics found at NC beaches
The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosted the citizen science program in an effort to better understand what kind of plastic pollution was showing up on the beach.
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
Legal challenges have put death penalty on hold in NC
20 people have died on death row in NC since 2006, but none of them have been executed.
