Tribes get advisory role in New Mexico utility regulation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a former state lawmaker and two energy policy experts on Friday to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions have direct economic and environmental consequences for the state's utility customers. Brian Moore, Patrick O’Connell and Gabriel Aguilera start work Jan. 1 on...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

OMAHA, NEB. — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Researchers inspect various kinds of microplastics found at NC beaches

The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosted the citizen science program in an effort to better understand what kind of plastic pollution was showing up on the beach.
Legal challenges have put death penalty on hold in NC

20 people have died on death row in NC since 2006, but none of them have been executed. Reporter: Cullen BraswellPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.

