Gerald J Zisa obituary 1928~2022
Gerald J Zisa, age 94, of Greencastle died peacefully Friday, December 30th, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born September 26, 1928, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Felice and Emmanuela (Pluchino) Zisa, and brother of five siblings who preceded him in death. On June 18th,...
Albert Albanowski obituary 1943~2022
Albert Albanowski, Jr., 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away from a long illness on December 26, 2022 after spending Christmas with his wife and children. Albert was born on January 24, 1943 in the south side of Pittsburgh, PA. His parents were Albert Albanowski, Sr. and Martha Albanowski. He went...
Carolyn Ann Wagner obituary 1949~2022
Carolyn Ann Wagner (Glass) passed away peacefully on December 28th at age 73. Born January 13, 1949, in Cumberland, MD, she was the oldest daughter of the late Richard H. and Jean (Cain) Glass. Carolyn graduated high school at Mount Savage, MD with the class of 1967. She continued her...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson 1938~2022
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson, age 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born May 1, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Hazel Higgins Sites. A 1956 graduate of...
J Elaine Skidmore obituary 1945~2022
Mrs. J Elaine Skidmore (Simmons), 77, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Inez Simmons. Mrs. Skidmore graduated from Dunbar High School (WV) with the Class of 1963. She...
Sylvia Joan Weaver obituary 1939~2022
Sylvia Joan Weaver slipped away peacefully, Monday evening, December 26, 2022. She was born February 20, 1939 in Corvallis, Oregon to Rolland Scott and Frances Madge (Loudenslager) Scott. She attended a variety of schools in Michigan, England, and New York State, as her father was a veterinarian in the U.S....
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Arthur S Byers obituary 1926~2022
Arthur S Byers, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at his home. Born October 29, 1926 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Daniel D. and Mary M. Sollenberger Byers. Arthur married Ruth A. Meyers on July 27, 1950 and together they raised three...
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
Bobby “Bob” L Conover obituary 1949~2022
Bobby “Bob” L Conover, 73, Gettysburg, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. He was born April 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, PA, the son of Rhoda “Boots” (Crouse) Conover of Hanover, PA and the late Irvin Conover. Bob is survived by...
Carl L Robinson obituary 1933~2022
Carl L Robinson, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA. Born October 26, 1933, in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Fred L. and Carrie L. Kuhn Robinson Sr. Carl worked as a supervisor for Norman...
Gary W Lininger obituary 1971~2022
Mr. Gary W Lininger, 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in his home. Born December 1, 1971 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Thomas Wagner of Chambersburg and the late Nancy (Lininger) Wagner. He and his wife of over 31 years, Karen R. (Martz)...
Raymond “Ray” L Witter obituary 1949~2022
Raymond “Ray” L Witter, Jr., 73, of Fayetteville, PA passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in his home. Born May 21 1949 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond L. Witter, Sr. and Mildred (McGowan) Witter. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Ray served with...
Marie F Delancy obituary 1930~2022
Marie F Delancy, 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born Wednesday, February 26, 1930 in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County, PA. Marie was a daughter of the late Levi R. and Grace A. Wauls Mackey. She was a member of...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey 1932~2022
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully December 27, 2022 with his son, Dwight L. Mickey by his side. Born July 21, 1932, in Gettysburg, PA, Jack was the son of the late Samuel J. and Hazel M. Pennell Mickey. In 1933, the...
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Mama Lulu’s Diner
Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.
Tracy Papa: Cumberland County Library System Employee of the Month
Tracy Papa, Assistant Director of the Jeffrey W. & Jo Anne R. Coy Public Library of Shippensburg, has been nominated as the Cumberland County Library System Foundation January 2023 Employee of the Month. From the nomination, Library Director Jody Cole writes, “Tracy wears many hats! She handles technical services and serves as our bookkeeper as well. She serves on Training Services Advisory Team and is our Local Systems Administrator. She supervises the pages, who in turn keep the library in order.”
