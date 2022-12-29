Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.

WILLIAMSPORT, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO