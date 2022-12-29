ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Dispensaries opening date still not set

State determines when dispensaries can open, advocates hope for January start. Patients who will be using medical cannabis for treatment of their special illnesses quickly discover that the state is using every safeguard possible to ensure their safety and the safety of the product they use. Regulatory controls are also in place to ensure that medical cannabis is not misused or obtained by those who are not supposed to receive it.
HERNANDO, MS
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Legislators Work to Approve State Spending Plans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOT completes, makes progress on 2022 projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportaion (MDOT) has been awarded additional funding from the Mississippi Legislature and more federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In fiscal year 2022, the agency approved just over $964 million in projects, the most that has ever been approved by MDOT. With more funding comes […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes’ Year in Review: $2.5B aluminum mill, slew of new city dept heads, federal charges against J5 leaders make headlines in 2022

“I’m going to vote for it, or commit suicide,” said District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, referencing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. That deal — an aluminum mill going onto Steel Dynamics’ campus off of Airport Road — represents a $2.5 billion investment by the company and a huge infusion of jobs.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
AL.com

New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits

A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
ALABAMA STATE
wxxv25.com

Lottery is a big win for Mississippi

You may have noticed old roads being paved or new school books, or laptops, for your children, but did you know the lottery may have paid for it?. The state highway fund was created when the lottery law was passed in 2018. The first 80 million dollars in proceeds from the lottery is allocated to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for ten years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians encouraged not to drink and drive on NYE

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the New Year’s around the corner, the American Medical Response (AMR) warns Mississippians about deadly DUI crashes. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one person died every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash in 2019. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

