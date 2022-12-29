Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Related
NPR
After Roe, The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Undo More Major Precedents
Affirmative action, indigenous rights and election integrity could all be radically reshaped by the far-right court this term, as Chief Justice John Roberts continues to insist the political battlefield is a non-partisan institution. Here are the cases you should be watching. This episode was produced by Lexie Schapitl. It was...
Illinois Supreme Court halts implementation of cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act
The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court on New Year's Eve delayed implementation of cashless bail across the state, which was set to go into effect Sunday, New Year's Day. No cash bail, part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, was included in the controversial SAFE-T Act passed by...
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
Congressman-elect Edwards announces the location of his district office
HENDERSONVILLE - In a Dec. 29 news release, Congressman-elect Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced that he will have his main district office located in Hendersonville. The office, which will open on Jan. 3 and is located at 200 N. Grove St., Suite 121, will serve constituents living in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, the release said. ...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too
Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
Biden administration seeks to rescind Trump-era ‘conscience’ protections for health workers
The Biden administration is proposing to largely undo a Trump-era rule that boosted the rights of medical workers to refuse to perform abortions or other services that conflicted with their religious or moral beliefs. In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said its proposal would “restore the longstanding process for the handling…
North Carolina task force releases 2022 report on racial equity in criminal justice
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently issued a report on its work in 2022, offering an update on progress toward implementing a series of 125 recommendations. The task force — composed of criminal justice reform activists, law enforcement officers,...
Rep. G.K. Butterfield of NC resigns just days before term ends
Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced an early start to his retirement Friday morning just days before Don Davis is set to succeed Butterfield in the U.S. House.
