ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

After Roe, The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Undo More Major Precedents

Affirmative action, indigenous rights and election integrity could all be radically reshaped by the far-right court this term, as Chief Justice John Roberts continues to insist the political battlefield is a non-partisan institution. Here are the cases you should be watching. This episode was produced by Lexie Schapitl. It was...
The Center Square

'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois

(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too

Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy