Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
kfgo.com
Lindquist announces plan to camp outside Good Morning America
FARGO (KFGO) – Operation Sleep Out was set to end Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, but Mark J. Lindquist announced Friday night that he has one night left after that. Lindquist said his campaign to raise awareness, money, and supplies for the people of Ukraine has...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
valleynewslive.com
Local mental health experts encouraging people to reach out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the Minot Police Department shared the news of losing one of their own to suicide Thursday, mental health professionals in Fargo are reminding others to seek help. Officer Patrick Blanchard joined the department in 2017. The 37-year-old was also an Army veteran. During...
valleynewslive.com
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
Kait 8
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) – A North Dakota family got an unexpected visit for Christmas and a special gift from hundreds of miles away. The Parrett family in Fargo is still talking about the best Christmas ever after Country showed up at their house. Nicole Parrett said the family had...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo city commissioner calls new City Administrator Michael Redlinger "excellent" hire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is reacting to the recent announcement that Michael Redlinger is taking over as the new city administrator. "Well I'm just very pleased and so it was a very thorough process. Our human resources department does a great job. We did a national search. I was on the search committee. I think there was about 15 of us on there. So I think the original group, it was over 60 applications," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
Today's guest co-host is Janae White. 00:25 - Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal talks with Bonnie and Friends about the different illnesses in the Fargo Moorhead area. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
kvrr.com
Swing Barrel Brewing celebrates NYE Iceland style!
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We’re seeing preparations and celebrations for 2023 across the globe, but a Moorhead brewery is doing something a little different than usual. Swing Barrel Brewing Company is celebrating the New Year’s countdown as if they are in Reykjavik, Iceland. Champagne was on the...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Cave People and Light Display Celebrate Winter in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park are meant to inspire wonder for visitors and local residents, but it may have also confused some people. Detroit Lakes Police say they received a call for service about a suspicious block of ice in...
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
Comments / 0