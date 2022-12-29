Marilyn Hunger White, 94 formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away on December 7, 2022 in Wayne, PA. Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years. She is...

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO