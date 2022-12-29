Read full article on original website
Related
Shirley C Lum obituary 1942~2022
Shirley C Lum (Pike), 80, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Martin Pike and Helen V. (Jackson) Pike. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown. Shirley was primarily a...
Arthur S Byers obituary 1926~2022
Arthur S Byers, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at his home. Born October 29, 1926 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Daniel D. and Mary M. Sollenberger Byers. Arthur married Ruth A. Meyers on July 27, 1950 and together they raised three...
Harold Kenneth Swisher obituary 1936~2022
Harold Kenneth Swisher, age 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 14, 1936, in State Line, PA, he was the son of the late George W. and Viola Katherine Cook Swisher. Mr. Swisher worked as a mechanic at Letterkenny Army...
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Marilyn Hunger White obituary
Marilyn Hunger White, 94 formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away on December 7, 2022 in Wayne, PA. Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years. She is...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
J Elaine Skidmore obituary 1945~2022
Mrs. J Elaine Skidmore (Simmons), 77, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Inez Simmons. Mrs. Skidmore graduated from Dunbar High School (WV) with the Class of 1963. She...
Brenda Kay Webb obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Brenda Kay Webb (Sencindiver), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in York Hospital. Born March 11, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Norma V. (Mowery) Beall and Alfred L. Sencindiver. Brenda attended Abundant Life Chapel in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending...
Bobby “Bob” L Conover obituary 1949~2022
Bobby “Bob” L Conover, 73, Gettysburg, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. He was born April 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, PA, the son of Rhoda “Boots” (Crouse) Conover of Hanover, PA and the late Irvin Conover. Bob is survived by...
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell 1947~2022
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 27, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on September 21, 1947, in Waterfall, Pennsylvania to James and Orleana (Taylor) Umbrell. Bobby worked at General Casting for 43 years. He...
Raymond “Ray” L Witter obituary 1949~2022
Raymond “Ray” L Witter, Jr., 73, of Fayetteville, PA passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in his home. Born May 21 1949 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond L. Witter, Sr. and Mildred (McGowan) Witter. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Ray served with...
Marie F Delancy obituary 1930~2022
Marie F Delancy, 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born Wednesday, February 26, 1930 in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County, PA. Marie was a daughter of the late Levi R. and Grace A. Wauls Mackey. She was a member of...
Sylvia Joan Weaver obituary 1939~2022
Sylvia Joan Weaver slipped away peacefully, Monday evening, December 26, 2022. She was born February 20, 1939 in Corvallis, Oregon to Rolland Scott and Frances Madge (Loudenslager) Scott. She attended a variety of schools in Michigan, England, and New York State, as her father was a veterinarian in the U.S....
Douglas B “Doug” Creek obituary 1960~2022
Mr. Douglas B “Doug” Creek, 62, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 16, 1960, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Mitchell B. and Alma Rae (Cline) Creek. He graduated from...
Vivian I Diller obituary 1924~2022
Vivian I Diller, 98, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Tuesday, May 27, 1924 in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Moses M. and Fannie Myrtle Diehl Ocker. Vivian was a 1943 graduate of the...
Robert F “Bob” McClure obituary 1933~2022
Robert F “Bob” McClure, 89, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in UMPC Carlisle. Born February 5, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late James C. McClure, Sr. and Margaret (Heckman) McClure. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Bob served his country...
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey 1932~2022
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully December 27, 2022 with his son, Dwight L. Mickey by his side. Born July 21, 1932, in Gettysburg, PA, Jack was the son of the late Samuel J. and Hazel M. Pennell Mickey. In 1933, the...
Mary Ann Sulzer Rhodes obituary 1935~2022
Mary Ann Sulzer Rhodes 87, of Newville and formerly of Malvern, PA, died Friday December 23, 2022, at Greenridge Village, Newville. She was born May 8 ,1935 to Frank and Elizabeth Sulzer in Waynesboro PA. Mary Ann attended the Waynesboro Area Schools and graduated summa cum laude from Gettysburg College...
Robert C Hosfelt obituary 1960~2022
Robert C Hosfelt, 62, of Shippensburg passed away Thursday December 22, 2022 in his home. He was born June 8, 1960 in Chambersburg a son of the late Paul L. Hosfelt and Beryl I. Koser Hosfelt of Shippensburg. Bob drove for Kellogg Snacks for 25 years. He loved working on...
Nancy C Snider obituary 1930~2022
Nancy C Snider, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Shook Home. She was born July 31, 1930, in Newville, PA, the daughter of the late Clarence and Velva (Alleman) Souder. Her husband of 61 years, Roy Snider, preceded her in death on May 10, 2020. Nancy...
