Bay Area under flood watch ahead of weekend storms

This weekend's atmospheric river will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco is ringing in the new year on a rather wet note.

The Bay Area will be under a flood watch from Friday evening into Saturday night as a category 4 atmospheric river moves through the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

This system is expected to be stronger than the one that drenched The City last weekend.

Rain will be light to moderate on Friday, but it will also continue saturating the region's already-soaked soils, thus making flooding a possibility.

A Pacific storm will then move into the area Friday night through Saturday evening, dumping moderate to heavy rain. Increased runoff from this heavy rainfall will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams and creeks.

Unlike last week, tides aren't expected to play a factor in this weekend's possible flooding.

New Year's Day provides a break from the wet weather with a mostly sunny forecast. However the rain returns on Monday and sticks around for the upcoming week.

Businesses and residents who are prone to flooding can get up to ten free sandbags from San Francisco Public Works. Pickups are Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's operations yard, which is located at Marin and Kansas streets. A proof of address is required and you must load the sandbags into your vehicle on your own.