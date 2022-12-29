ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned

LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Richmond crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

On Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 9:25 pm, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-295 northbound in Richmond between a Nissan Altima and a tractor-trailer truck. Initial investigation showed the driver of the Nissan, 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped the trailer portion of the truck. Trask...
RICHMOND, ME
WGME

Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGME

Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance

YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
YORK, ME

