Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Open Windows PowerShell as an Administrator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PowerShell is a task-based command-line shell and scripting language built on .NET technology. It's designed especially for system administrators and power users, so it has more features than the standard Command Prompt. If you want to use PowerShell to do anything more than basic tasks, you must run it as an administrator.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Windows Can’t Find One of the Files in This Theme” Error
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft offers several stock themes for your Windows 10 and Windows 11 computer. Additionally, you can scour the Microsoft Store if you want more options. Although applying a theme lets you change the look and feel of your PC, sometimes, these themes can also cause problems.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the System32 Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. System32 is one of the most important folders in the Windows operating system. It contains critical system files and settings that keep your computer running smoothly. It is usually not necessary to access this folder, but if you do need to, there are several ways you can do so.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows Recovery Drive Tool
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can always rely on a recovery drive when your Windows PC runs into issues. That’s because a recovery drive makes it easy to revive your device after a critical system failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Phone Dialer in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The phone dialer is an important feature of Windows that has been around since the early days of computers. It allows you to make phone calls directly from your computer and offers features like contact management, call logging, and more.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Access a Shared Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shared folders are a unique way to collaborate and share documents with other users on a computer network. This can be especially useful if you're working on a project with a team or need to share files with someone else.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Skype App Not Opening in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Skype is Windows 10's default messaging app many users utilize to keep in touch with contacts. Yet, sometimes the Skype app doesn't open for Windows users. Some users may see an error message when Skype doesn't open. However, in other instances, it doesn't start without throwing up a message.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Picture-in-Picture Mode on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft built Windows 11 to boost user productivity through enhanced multitasking features. The Picture in Picture mode on Windows 11 is a cool multitasking feature that lets users watch videos while working on other tasks.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix OneDrive’s "The Tag Present in the Reparse Point Buffer Is Invalid" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you encountered the "the tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid" error when altering a folder or deleting it on your Windows device? You may have encountered this error when accessing a folder via Command Prompt or File Explorer, mainly for files and folders synced to OneDrive. How does this error occur? OneDrive is the source of the error.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Spotify From Starting Automatically on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you install the Spotify app on your Windows computer, it will automatically set itself as a startup app. It does this by default. However, if you don't want to see Spotify every time you turn on your computer, you can easily stop that from happening.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 11 Updates
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Anaconda on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Anaconda is an open-source software used to manage machine learning, data science, and other scientific workflows. It is an integrated Python environment that comes packed with hundreds of scientific packages that help you get started with your projects.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why Many Linux Distros Don't Ship KDE by Default
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The KDE Plasma desktop is great, but most Linux distros default to GNOME instead. Why don't more go all-in on KDE? Plasma is more than capable of serving as the foundation for a distro, so why aren't more KDE-based options available? Turns out, the reasons are mostly technical.
makeuseof.com
How to Increase the Performance of Android Studio on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android Studio is the most popular software for Android app development. It allows developers to write code, test, and debug their apps, as well as build and deploy them.
makeuseof.com
MSI Afterburner Fan Speed Control Not Working on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite being one of the most advanced and regularly updated graphics card software, MSI Afterburner has a history of annoying problems that users face periodically. One of the most prevalent issues users encounter is when the fan speed control feature gets grayed out in the software, or changing the speed does not affect the actual speed of the fan.
makeuseof.com
Is the Printer Sharing Feature Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows makes it simple to share a printer with multiple PCs on a local network. While that’s convenient, sometimes, you might run into strange issues or errors while sharing or accessing a shared printer.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix Optional Features Not Installing on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Optional features are those that you can add to get more functionality or support for certain file formats. For example, you can install different font packs or old Windows utilities like Paint and WordPad.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Something Happened, And Your PIN Isn't Available" on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.
makeuseof.com
The 9 Best Utilities for Windows Power Users
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a Windows user, you want to ensure everything runs smoothly, right? There are many utilities out there that can help with this, but it can be difficult to find the best ones.
Comments / 0