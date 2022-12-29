ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

cbs17

1 dead after car found in pond in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found in a pond in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
FLORENCE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff accident on rain-soaked road

A driver escaped serious injury during an accident on a rain-soaked road in Pinebluff Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1 between Currant Street and Windy Hill Road. The female driver of a Nissan sedan was heading northbound on U.S. 1 toward Aberdeen when she lost control and...
PINEBLUFF, NC
WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3rd person arrested for allegedly shooting into Darlington-area home with children inside, deputies say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Daytron Pringle. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Daytron Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of […]
DARLINGTON, SC

