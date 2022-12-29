Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 1 killed in early morning shooting near Maxton; suspect charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]
New Year's Eve fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a suspect after they say the person killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Year's Eve. Police say an arrest warrant for murder is out for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Officers...
cbs17
1 dead after car found in pond in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found in a pond in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
wpde.com
Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
cbs17
3 injured after tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Cumberland County
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinebluff accident on rain-soaked road
A driver escaped serious injury during an accident on a rain-soaked road in Pinebluff Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1 between Currant Street and Windy Hill Road. The female driver of a Nissan sedan was heading northbound on U.S. 1 toward Aberdeen when she lost control and...
5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
cbs17
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
WMBF
81-year-old man found safe after being reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found safe after being reported missing Friday. At around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said 81-year-old James A. Locklear was located. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
3rd person arrested for allegedly shooting into Darlington-area home with children inside, deputies say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Daytron Pringle. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Daytron Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of […]
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
