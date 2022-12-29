ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]

MAXTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO