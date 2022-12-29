Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Nationwide More Than 50 Dead From Storm
The massive winter storm that has hit large parts of the United States and Canada, has had a tremendous impact on multiple states from the midwest to the eastern seaboard. High winds and bitterly cold temperatures, coupled with power outages have plagued many communities all over the country and have been a factor in the death toll that has been rising as the storm starts to subside.
Certain Students In New York State Can Get Tuition Free College
New York State is giving students who otherwise might not be able to financially afford college a chance to attend. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that certain students can apply to go to college tuition-free. New applicants can apply for the Excelsior Scholarship for the Spring 2023 term. The scholarship,...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0