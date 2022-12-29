Britain's cost-of-living squeeze will tighten in 2023, with families shouldering higher tax payments at a time when energy bills and interest rates also are soaring. The Resolution Foundation said the average household will pay £1,000 ($1,204) more in taxes next year and £900 more for electricity and natural gas. About 2 million mortgage holders will suffer an average increase of £3,000 in their annual payments, the research group said Friday.

2 DAYS AGO