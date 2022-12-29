Albany Area YMCA plans annual open house

The Albany Area YMCA is hosting its annual Open House for both active and prospective members on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at both the Albany Area YMCA Central and Lee County facilities. File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA is hosting its annual Open House for both active and prospective members on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at both the Albany Area YMCA Central and Lee County facilities. Activities are open to both members and the public, and will include prize giveaways, refreshments, group fitness class samplers, and open facilities for workouts and swimming.

For more information, contact Membership & Marketing Director Samantha Helton at (229) 436-0531, extension 221, or via email at shelton@albanyareaymca.com.