Full List of Trump's Foreign Bank Accounts
Former President Donald Trump had long fought to keep his tax returns under wraps, but on Friday, several years of filings were released.
S&P Global: China to set tone for oil markets
China is expected to set the tone for oil markets in 2023. Peering into their crystal balls, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights offered their thoughts on energy markets for 2023. “China’s COVID policy will be the top issue in energy markets,” said Dan Klein, head of energy pathways with...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released...
Petrobras critic named chief of Brazil's state-run oil giant
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil's state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse. Jean Paul Prates, a senator for Lula's Workers' Party, confirmed Lula's invitation in a note sent from his press...
Why Croatia sees joining the euro as path to security
- - - 1. Why is Croatia joining the euro?. Croatia began its push to join the single currency as soon as it won accession to the E.U. in 2013, a step that was delayed by the bloody wars in the 1990s as Yugoslavia disintegrated. The move is partly aimed at cementing a Western alignment after about half a century of communist rule following World War II.
Fed energy survey finds continued, if slowing, expansion
Record-breaking levels of oil and gas expansion seen earlier in the year have cooled as the industry reacts with uncertainty to rising costs, potential regulations and continued labor and supply chain restraints. In its fourth quarter Energy Survey, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said activity continued to expand but...
China approves Merck's covid therapy amid shortage of drugs
China approved Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections following its abrupt pivot away from its Covid Zero policy in early December. The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval...
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
Rishi Sunak's tax rises to worsen UK's cost of living squeeze
Britain's cost-of-living squeeze will tighten in 2023, with families shouldering higher tax payments at a time when energy bills and interest rates also are soaring. The Resolution Foundation said the average household will pay £1,000 ($1,204) more in taxes next year and £900 more for electricity and natural gas. About 2 million mortgage holders will suffer an average increase of £3,000 in their annual payments, the research group said Friday.
As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates
Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless this year and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan,...
Rogers, Shaw soar as Canada court approves $14.8 billion telecom merger
Canada's merger court ruled in favor of Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications in a key antitrust case, clearing one of the final hurdles to the union of two of the nation's largest telecommunications firms. The federal antitrust commissioner failed to prove that the deal would cause significant harm to competition...
LME ends chaotic year with metal stockpiles at 25-year low
The London Metal Exchange will enter 2023 with the smallest available warehouse stockpiles in at least 25 years, setting the stage for future squeezes and spikes if demand turns out stronger than expected. Available inventories of the six main metals traded on the LME plunged by two-thirds in 2022, with...
Oil prices end roller-coaster year near where they began
Crude prices ended 2022 about where they began. But what a roller coaster they rode in between. After starting the year a little shy of $80 a barrel, crude futures ended the year just above $80 a barrel. But during the year they reached highs not seen since mid-2014 – reaching near $123 this summer. Prices were propelled by concerns about crude supplies, in large part because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to remove about 2 million barrels from an already-tight market and in part because a world coming out of COVID-19 lockdown was craving more and more oil.
UPS AND DOWNS
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
Indonesia will export less palm oil to keep supplies at home
Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, is set to export less of the commodity overseas as it tightens a policy requiring companies to keep more supply at home. Prices jumped more than 2 percent. The government will cut the amount producers can export to six times the domestic sales...
