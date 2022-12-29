Read full article on original website
Man killed in crash was ex-boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside Pa. hospital: coroner
DANVILLE – The man killed Friday night in a one-vehicle accident was the ex-boyfriend of the woman shot to death about an hour earlier in a parking lot at the Geisinger Medical Center. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the relationship Donald Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, had with...
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
Man gunned down on Pa. street had been involved in April shooting: police
WILLIAMSPORT-The death of a 25-year-old man gunned down Friday night on a Williamsport street is being investigated as a homicide, city police say. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. identified the victim as Quahdeir M. Durrant, who he said was shot multiple times. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday, he said.
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
Update: Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports. State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
Robber threatened woman with a gun, stole personal items: police
Harrisburg police say an armed man threatened a woman and stole from her on earlier this month, and investigators need help identifying the culprit. A woman called the police around 7 pm. Dec. 19, after being attacked in the 200 block of Briggs Street, police said. She told investigators a...
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
Police looking for teen missing since Saturday night in Cumberland County
Carlisle Borough police are looking for a 17-year-old who went missing New Year’s Eve after getting into someone’s car. Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of North West Street around 9 p.m. when she entered an unknown individual’s black or blue sedan, police say. She is a black female, weighing 120 pounds and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.
Thousands ring in 2023 watching the strawberry drop in Harrisburg
Thousands of couples, families and friends gathered on a shutdown Market St. in downtown Harrisburg, Pa., on New Year’s Eve to watch a giant strawberry drop and see fireworks at midnight and ring in 2023. With Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams leading the countdown and searchlights scanning the skies people...
Dauphin County officer injured in crash while responding to police chase
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the circumstances of the chase and crash. Two people were injured during a Thursday night crash in Dauphin County, including a local police officer in the process of responding to a police chase, authorities said. Swatara Township police said Lower...
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Perry County commissioner submits resignation, cites health concerns
Due to a COVID-19 induced pulmonary embolism, which progressed into cardiac arrest and a minor stroke, Perry County Commissioner Gary Eby will be resigning from his position effective Jan. 1. “Initially, I looked forward to gradually returning to this environment, which was my life,” said Eby in a letter to...
Little League suffers set back in suit over ouster of 2 teams from a 2021 regional tournament
WILLIAMSPORT-Little League has suffered a setback in its attempt to end the lawsuit over the COVID-19 disqualification of two teams from the 2021 Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt Wednesday allowed the Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams to proceed with discovery. He concluded...
