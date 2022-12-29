ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego prepares for stormy weather, offers tips and sandbags to residents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego International Auto Show underway through Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At the San Diego International Auto Show, they don’t want you just looking at vehicles, they want you inside of them. At Camp Jeep, professional drivers take you through an indoor course, showcasing all of their vehicle’s off-roading features. They took 10News Photographer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

4 San Diego homeless shelters open due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Sunday morning. Father Joe's Villages at the Joan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Jolla teenager starts non-profit to help homeless children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans frequently walk past people living on the streets. We’ve gotten used to it. But 16-year-old Kate Wharton grew up in Texas, and says she’s never seen so many people without homes. "It wasn’t normal for me," Wharton said. "I guess if...
SAN DIEGO, CA

