local21news.com
Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
WGAL
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
WGAL
61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
WGAL
Cumberland County man charged with killing wife
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve. The district attorney said Christopher Colbert, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Tamara Colbert inside a home in the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Lane in Hampden Township. Police went to the...
Man arrested for burning woman with torch lighter, false imprisonment, police say
Shippensburg police have arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and burned her with a butane torch lighter on Wednesday. Dion Magaro was found on the first block of East Burd Street in the borough when he was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday.
pahomepage.com
York County man found not guilty in toddler's death
York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death. York County man found not guilty in toddler's death. One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head …. One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New...
WGAL
Man sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for firing at police during standoff in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man who opened fire on police during a standoff was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office. Shawn Stryker, 51, entered an open guilty plea for aggravated assault. He was also charged with misdemeanor simple...
local21news.com
Trapped person injured after car crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rohrerstown Fire crews assisted a person on Sunday morning who had been trapped in their vehicle following a two car crash. The fire department says they were called to the collision at around 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Marietta Ave.
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
York man found not guilty of all charges related to death of 2-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was previously charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Bowie's attorney, he was found not guilty on all charges.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
WGAL
18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire
Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
abc27.com
Lititz Police investigating pedestrian hit and run incident
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lititz are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 29. According to police, officers received a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street. Police say that...
WGAL
Person burned with butane torch lighter, according to police
Shippensburg Police were called to the first block of East Burd Street on Wednesday. Police say that Dion Magaro intentionally burned a female victim with a butane torch lighter and refused to let her leave. According to police, Magaro was arrested and is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another...
