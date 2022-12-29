ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cumberland County man charged with killing wife

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve. The district attorney said Christopher Colbert, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Tamara Colbert inside a home in the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Lane in Hampden Township. Police went to the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County man found not guilty in toddler's death

York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death. York County man found not guilty in toddler's death. One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head …. One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Trapped person injured after car crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rohrerstown Fire crews assisted a person on Sunday morning who had been trapped in their vehicle following a two car crash. The fire department says they were called to the collision at around 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Marietta Ave.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire

Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police investigating pedestrian hit and run incident

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lititz are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 29. According to police, officers received a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street. Police say that...
WGAL

Person burned with butane torch lighter, according to police

Shippensburg Police were called to the first block of East Burd Street on Wednesday. Police say that Dion Magaro intentionally burned a female victim with a butane torch lighter and refused to let her leave. According to police, Magaro was arrested and is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

