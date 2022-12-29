Free tailgate party in West Valley prior to Fiesta Bowl

Look for a big-game party in the West Valley prior to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) will face No. 2 Michigan (13-0, No. 2 CFP) in the College Football Playoff semifinal with a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

The winner will advance to the 2023 CFP National Championship game.

Before the game, gates open at 10 a.m. on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium for the College Football Hall of Fame Tailgate Party. The free event for all ages will feature interactive games and exhibits, including a 200-foot zipline, plus a live DJ and band.

The event is free, but parking must be purchased in order to park close to the event site. Click here for parking.

Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe hosted the Fiesta Bowl from its inception in 1971 through 2006, when the game moved to Glendale starting in 2007.

*

Fiesta Bowl History in Glendale

Jan. 1, 2007: No. 9 Boise State 43, No. 7 Oklahoma 42, OT

Jan. 2, 2008: No. 11 West Virginia 48, No. 3 Oklahoma 28

Jan. 5, 2009: No. 3 Texas 24, No. 10 Ohio State 21

Jan. 4, 2010: No. 6 Boise State 17, No. 3 TCU 10

Jan. 1, 2011: No. 9 Oklahoma 48, No. 25 Connecticut 20

Jan. 2, 2012: No. 3 Oklahoma State 41, No. 4 Stanford 38, OT

Jan. 3, 2013: No. 5 Oregon 35, No. 7 Kansas State 17

Jan. 1, 2014: No. 15 UCF 52, No. 6 Baylor 42

Dec. 31, 2014: No. 21 Boise State 38, No. 12 Arizona 30

Jan. 1, 2016: No. 7 Ohio State 44, No. 8 Notre Dame 28

Dec. 31, 2016: No. 3 Clemson 31, No. 2 Ohio State 0

Dec. 30, 2017: No. 9 Penn State 35, No. 12 Washington 28

Jan. 1, 2019: No. 11 LSU 40, No. 7 UCF 32

Dec. 28, 2019: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

Jan. 2, 2021: No. 12 Iowa State 34, No. 25 Oregon 17

Jan. 1, 2022: No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35