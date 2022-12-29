ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Related
Daily Voice

Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced. The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement. The winning number...
HARRISBURG, PA
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property

An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
HERMITAGE, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

When Pigs Fly BBQ Extending Meal Voucher Offer

A local restaurant is extending their offer of unused meal vouchers that were distributed for Christmas. When Pigs Fly Barbeque says the nasty weather over Christmas led to a number of the vouchers not being used. So they will honor unused meal vouchers through the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 3rd.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA

