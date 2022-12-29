ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Living alone can be difficult, especially during the holidays, but depending on where you live, you could be in like company with other people choosing to go solo.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Chamber of Commerce analyzed more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 to determine which cities are the "loneliest" cities in America, or which cities have the most people living alone. One city in Louisiana even managed to rank in the Top 10.

According to the report, New Orleans came in at No. 7 overall with over 71,000 one-person households. The data states that 19.4% of men and 25.7% of women live alone, with the latter figure making the Crescent City one of the loneliest cities for females.

Here are the Top 30 loneliest cities in the country:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Alexandria, Virginia
  4. Richmond, Virginia
  5. Cincinnati, Ohio
  6. Cleveland, Ohio
  7. New Orleans, Louisiana
  8. Birmingham, Alabama
  9. Atlanta, Georgia
  10. Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  12. Rochester, New York
  13. Madison, Wisconsin
  14. Detroit, Michigan
  15. Toledo, Ohio
  16. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  17. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  18. Akron, Ohio
  19. Knoxville, Tennessee
  20. Buffalo, New York
  21. Salt Lake City, Utah
  22. Seattle, Washington
  23. Springfield, Missouri
  24. Chicago, Illinois
  25. Austin, Texas
  26. Mobile, Alabama
  27. Denver, Colorado
  28. Dallas, Texas
  29. St. Petersburg, Florida
  30. Boston, Massachusetts

Check out the full list at Chamber of Commerce to see the loneliest cities in America.

