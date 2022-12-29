ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

siouxlandproud.com

TCU Turns the Tables on Michigan as Stunning Run Rolls On

PHOENIX — The Hypnotoad is officially going to Hollywood. TCU is heading to the national championship game after beating Michigan 51–45 in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal. This is the Wolverines’ second straight defeat in a semifinal. Last year, adorned with shirts that read “run the damn...
FORT WORTH, TX
siouxlandproud.com

TCU Drops Its Highly Anticipated Video Trolling Michigan, Harbaugh

The Horned Frogs social media team dropped an incredible video celebrating its semifinal win. No. 3 TCU punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff national championship next Monday night with a 51–45 upset win over No. 2 Michigan on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have rolled to an improbable...
FORT WORTH, TX
siouxlandproud.com

McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser

TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship. TCU stunned Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal, going down in history as the first Big 12 team to win a Playoff game. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up the press conference...
FORT WORTH, TX

