numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable again Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers keep listing James probable due to left ankle soreness. He keeps suiting up despite the ailment. It's safe to assume that will remain the case for the team's first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Malik Monk (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (wrist) is questionable to play in Sunday' contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk's status is currently unknown after he was listed with right wrist soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to see more time off the bench on Sunday if Monk is ruled out. Monk's current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) active for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder will face his former team after he was listed as probable with a left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Schroder's projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre (hand) out again for Hornets Monday
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre is dealing with a left hand sprain, which is why he left Thursday's game early and then missed Saturday's game entirely. Now, he is once again listed out for Monday's contest. In...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) available Sunday for Boston
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day due to a non-COVID illness. However, despite the ailment and change in status, he has received the green light to take the floor in a battle between the current No. 1 seeds in each conference.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smith Jr. will remain sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to play a backup role at the guard positions on Saturday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) out on Friday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Gibson will sit out after Washington's veteran was ruled out with groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more minutes on Friday night. Gafford's projection includes 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
