Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Can I ever heal after the lack of love my birth mother showed me?

I am a much-loved adopted child. Both my adoptive parents died several years ago. I was told that my birth mother apparently loved me so much that she could not bear to touch me or hold me before giving me away. How could that be an expression of love? I understand her choice intellectually but it’s hard to face up to the anger I feel. So now I think I’ve turned all of that anger on to myself.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking

A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
6 Signs Your Self-Control Issues Come From Childhood Neglect

Insufficient self-control schema is the experience of states of impulsiveness, usually related to several compulsive behaviors. If it’s tough for you to moderate or control your impulses around pleasure, you may have an insufficient self-control schema. Schema therapy defines the schema as originating in childhood attachment experience as a...
My Daughter Is Learning To Drive and I Am Learning To Cope with The Anxiety

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Your kids growing up is inevitable and it’s a good thing. The whole point as a parent is to teach them as much as you can, guard them from as much as possible and hope you pointed them in the right direction once you set them loose on the world. At some point you have to let them go and hope you did your best.

