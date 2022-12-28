Read full article on original website
Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
After husband 'failed her', woman learns a valuable lesson about marriage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I wasn’t packing my bags or threatening to leave my marriage when my husband used the “wrong” tone of voice or made me upset because I wanted to end my marriage. Oh nooo! Far from it.
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Can I ever heal after the lack of love my birth mother showed me?
I am a much-loved adopted child. Both my adoptive parents died several years ago. I was told that my birth mother apparently loved me so much that she could not bear to touch me or hold me before giving me away. How could that be an expression of love? I understand her choice intellectually but it’s hard to face up to the anger I feel. So now I think I’ve turned all of that anger on to myself.
Should I Expect My Young Child To Share? Here's How To Start Teaching Them
Sharing isn't something young children will do automatically, and it doesn't always come easy. Here are some ways you can help kids develop empathy and learn to share.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
“I didn’t know she was pregnant.” “Neither did we.” Man calls out of work when wife unexpectedly gives birth
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Believe it or not, and for me, it’s hard to believe, there is an entire television show dedicated to people who didn’t know they were pregnant and then suddenly found themselves about to give birth.
I'm Personally Offended That Nobody Taught Me These Life Hacks, Like, 20 Years Ago
"Foil, baking soda, salt, and boiling water. Perfect for cleaning silver-plated flatware."
"She'll always be my number one." Man in three year affair still has wife as his emergency contact, mistress heartbroken
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life is breaking up with my ex-boyfriend, John, because he told me that essentially I wasn’t enough for him.
Man Secretly Adopts Baby and Captures Mom’s Reaction When She Finally Learns the News
That is one epic secret.
Watch Little Boy Fly Around the Living Room With This incredible Swing Parents Built
Adults are all commenting that they want one!
We’ve handled our kids with kid gloves for too long. We’re raising little wusses | Guest Opinion
It has become such a problem that classes akin to “Adulting 101” are proliferating on college campuses, writes Nicole Russell.
Kids Bully Little Boy For Having Light Eyebrows So Mom Lets Him Dye Them and People Are Cheering
No mom-shaming here and everyone loves it!
Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat
A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
6 Signs Your Self-Control Issues Come From Childhood Neglect
Insufficient self-control schema is the experience of states of impulsiveness, usually related to several compulsive behaviors. If it’s tough for you to moderate or control your impulses around pleasure, you may have an insufficient self-control schema. Schema therapy defines the schema as originating in childhood attachment experience as a...
"I Didn't Even Care To Argue": People Share When They Realized Their Wedding Was A Mistake
"I knew it was the end when I felt more like his business partner than his wife."
My Daughter Is Learning To Drive and I Am Learning To Cope with The Anxiety
*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. Your kids growing up is inevitable and it’s a good thing. The whole point as a parent is to teach them as much as you can, guard them from as much as possible and hope you pointed them in the right direction once you set them loose on the world. At some point you have to let them go and hope you did your best.
