China Drops COVID-19 Quarantine for International Travelers
Starting January 8, China’s mandatory quarantine requirement for international arrivals will come to an end.
Hong Kong to Scrap Almost All Its COVID Rules
Travelers will no longer need to have a pre-departure Covid test or a vaccine pass to enter Hong Kong.
Full List of Trump's Foreign Bank Accounts
Former President Donald Trump had long fought to keep his tax returns under wraps, but on Friday, several years of filings were released.
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
You’ll Soon Be Able to Make Phone Calls on Europe Flights
The European Commission just announced a new ruling to bring 5G frequencies to planes within Europe by June 30, 2023.
How to Set and Keep Travel Resolutions
Resolutions are easy enough to set. But how can we better build on ones we've set previously?
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe's Free Travel Zone
As of January 1, 2023, you'll no longer need to go through passport control when traveling between Croatia and 26 other European countries.
United's Huge Boeing 787 Order—What This Means for Future Flights
United Airlines has signed on for 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase 100 more—or 200 total, the largest wide-body aircraft order in U.S. commercial aviation history, according to the carrier.
How to Fly in a More Thoughtful, Eco-conscious Way
Traveling by plane releases a significant amount of carbon and frequent fliers generate the most greenhouse gasses. Is there a way to fly and still be green?
Getting Through TSA Will Soon Be Easier and Quicker—Here's Why
From eliminating the need to present a boarding pass to using facial recognition, TSA is updating its technology and protocols at almost every step of the security screening process.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep6: Australia
In the sixth episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” writer Michelle Law and her sister road-trip through Cairns, Australia, where they explore the rainforest and bond over the mysteries of parenthood.
Massive Southwest Cancellations Continue: Here's What Went Wrong
As air travel was battered by severe winter storms over the holiday weekend, the Department of Transportation is looking into why Southwest had such a disproportionately high rate of cancellations, with more than 70 percent of flights canceled on Monday.
What Gabby Beckford Learned on a Solo Year-Long Trip
Engineer-turned-travel entrepreneur Gabby Beckford set out on a year-long Middle Eastern adventure at the age of 21. Here's what she learned while there.
