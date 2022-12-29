Read full article on original website
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science needs structural repairs to stay open next school year
Every once in a while you hear of a beloved community structure in danger of closing or being torn down and how everyone bands together to save it. That happened in Citrus County with the Historic Hernando School, the Homosassa water tower, and the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
2022 ended with the Citrus County Hospital Board donating to the local college, land sales, and tightening purse strings
The Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) continued its sale of unproductive land during 2022. One of the latest land sale deals was for two lots totaling 5.4 acres in Crystal River, bordered by Northeast 12th Avenue to the east and Northeast 11th Avenue to the west.
click orlando
Fruitland Park issues boil water advisory due to water main break
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Fruitland Park issued a boil water advisory on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to a water main break, according to a press release from the city’s police department. The release stated that the water main break is in the area of Dennis Avenue and Nuzum...
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are here and so is the extended family! This made me start thinking about things to do with visitors while they're staying with us. Earlier, I wrote an article Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida where I included pontoon, canoe, and kayak rentals, plus I focused on a boat tour. There are plenty of other options for you, your family, and your friends to consider!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
villages-news.com
Alligator And Cormorant At Pond Near Rohan Recreation Center
Cormorants love to go on shore to spread their wings in order to dry off. This cormorant no doubt is looking to the top of a nearby tree to dry off on rather than anywhere near that occupied shoreline near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
naturecoaster.com
Florida Gulf Coast Clusters All Breed Dog Show
Enjoy watching the shows, agility course, and food vendors, and shopping for all your pup’s needs! Shows are happening January 12-16 and January 18-22, 2023. You can find a schedule for each day at http://www.floridaclassicpark.com/clu… Location: Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road #dogshow #dog #hernandocounty #tourism Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting the website at https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was concentrating intently on finding breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
Citrus County Chronicle
New stores, high prices and dwindling supplies mark crazy year for Citrus business
From the closing of a long-time mall in Crystal River to the opening of a Target-anchored shopping center in Lecanto — it’s been quite a year for business.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
ocala-news.com
Red Morning Sky In Belleview
The morning sky was a striking shade of red when this photo was taken in Belleview. Thanks to Bruce Cerny for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
