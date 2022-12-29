ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Let's Go Boating in Lake County, Florida

The holidays are here and so is the extended family! This made me start thinking about things to do with visitors while they're staying with us. Earlier, I wrote an article Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida where I included pontoon, canoe, and kayak rentals, plus I focused on a boat tour. There are plenty of other options for you, your family, and your friends to consider!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator And Cormorant At Pond Near Rohan Recreation Center

Cormorants love to go on shore to spread their wings in order to dry off. This cormorant no doubt is looking to the top of a nearby tree to dry off on rather than anywhere near that occupied shoreline near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation

Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Florida Gulf Coast Clusters All Breed Dog Show

Enjoy watching the shows, agility course, and food vendors, and shopping for all your pup’s needs! Shows are happening January 12-16 and January 18-22, 2023. You can find a schedule for each day at http://www.floridaclassicpark.com/clu… Location: Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road #dogshow #dog #hernandocounty #tourism Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting the website at https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Red Morning Sky In Belleview

The morning sky was a striking shade of red when this photo was taken in Belleview. Thanks to Bruce Cerny for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL

