Arkansas State

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday

Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
Entergy Subsidiary Must Repay Millions To Overcharged Customers

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says an Entergy subsidiary owes millions of dollars to customers who were overcharged for years. The Louisiana Public Service Commission supports the agency's findings about System Energy Resources, Inc. SERI reportedly overbilled customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas. The company is...
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2

FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
