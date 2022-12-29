Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
Large amount of downtown Little Rock without power
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces.
KATV
Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday
Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
iheart.com
Entergy Subsidiary Must Repay Millions To Overcharged Customers
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says an Entergy subsidiary owes millions of dollars to customers who were overcharged for years. The Louisiana Public Service Commission supports the agency's findings about System Energy Resources, Inc. SERI reportedly overbilled customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas. The company is...
KHBS
Tax tips to make the most of your deductions before the end of 2022
Time is running out to get deductions for your 2022 taxes. Travis Riggs, the owner of Riggs & Associates CPA Firm in Bentonville, said Arkansans miss out on hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of deductions every year. "If you consider just an average wage earner that gets a W-2...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
Arkansas tow truck company offering free New Year’s Eve transportation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New Year's Eve is just days away, and before heading out to the holiday parties, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said to make sure you have a way to get home safely. According to ASP, New Year's Eve is the holiday with the most drunk driving-related...
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: October -- South Arkansas missiles ... SAU homicide case ... first freeze
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in October 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. October 1. October...
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
ed88radio.com
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
I-30 construction requires lane closures beginning in January
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County to six lanes, overnight lane closures will soon be required. Throughout January, crews will periodically need to close certain lanes in order to continue with the project. They will be working in both the eastbound...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm End to 2022, Start to 2023; Severe TStorms Monday
A ridge of high pressure will bring very pleasant weather to the Mid South for New Year’s weekend. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. A powerful storm system and strong cold front...
