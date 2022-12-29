Read full article on original website
Oceanside’s Pacific Coast Spirits Makes Prestigious List of Top U.S. Whiskeys
An Oceanside distillery continues to rack up honors, securing two slots on a professional taster’s list of the top 100 whiskeys in the U.S. Pacific Coast Spirits, a handmade small batch craft distillery, recently won gold medals at two international spirits competitions. Pacific Coast now finds one of its products ranked as the 11th best whiskey in the country for 2022.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
Mike Curren, ‘godfather’ of Over-The-Line tournament, dies at 92
Mike Curren, nicknamed the "godfather" of San Diego's annual Over-The-Line tournament, died Friday at age 92.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
San Diego Channel
New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
times-advocate.com
Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
pasadenanow.com
Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut
Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
San Diego Channel
La Jolla teenager starts non-profit to help homeless children
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans frequently walk past people living on the streets. We’ve gotten used to it. But 16-year-old Kate Wharton grew up in Texas, and says she’s never seen so many people without homes. "It wasn’t normal for me," Wharton said. "I guess if...
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
pacificsandiego.com
These were the most memorable San Diego concerts of 2022
Petco Park hosted a record number of concerts this year, while Humphreys and North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre each had their longest seasons ever. The landscape for concerts in 2022 was full of highs and lows as the music industry continued rushing to make up for the nearly 18-month shutdown of live events that began in early 2020.
Coast News
Meet North County’s newest brewery: Inzane Brewing in Vista
Being a member of the Vista community is something Mike Zane, owner and head brewer of Inzane Brewing, takes seriously. Even after saying he was “born and raised here in Vista,” he felt the need to self-correct (his first two weeks of life were spent in San Diego). A technicality to most, but not to Zane, despite 42 years as a resident in Vista.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
