Akron reopens application period for Citizens’ Police Oversight Board beginning Jan. 3

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICE
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Chris Ronayne sworn in as Cuyahoga’s County Executive
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne was sworn in as Cuyahoga County’s third executive on Jan. 1 just after midnight during a private ceremony attended by family and friends. Ronayne, voted in November to take over the office from Armond Budish, stood in front of the Irish Famine Memorial next to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland and was sworn in by Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan Sheehan.
Berea mayor seeks to align job’s future pay with other top city positions
BEREA, Ohio – Discussions about the future salary for the position of Berea mayor will continue at a Jan. 9 Finance Committee work session after Mayor Cyril Kleem presented data showing the job’s pay lags significantly behind those of other top city officials. Kleem sent City Council a...
Greater Cleveland health and human service non-profits seek to strengthen their voice: John Corlett
Guest columnist John Corlett is president and executive director of The Center for Community Solutions. I have been involved in Ohio’s health and human services sector for over 40 years. From the time I graduated from Ohio University, I always wanted to be part of organizations seeking to make life better.
Richmond Heights Service Director Tiedman has a vision to reorganize department, hopes for new service center off Richmond Road
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Public Service Director Ryan Tiedman is seeking to reorganize the service department -- including moving its current location off Chardon Road to city-owned property on Richmond Road -- and Mayor Kim Thomas is giving her support to those plans. Tiedman, who became service director two months...
ideastream.org
Akron increases penalty for menacing city employees, including elected officials
Akron has increased the penalty for individuals convicted of menacing city employees, such as elected officials. Council recently passed an ordinance increasing the penalties for menacing from a fourth- to first-degree misdemeanor, which sets a minimum sentencing of three days’ jail time for offenders. The vote for the legislation...
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
Ronayne hires 2 advisors to make Cuyahoga County government ‘more efficient and effective’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne expanded his leadership team again on Friday, adding two new positions to help him organize and streamline county services once he is officially sworn in. Ronayne named Brendan Doyle as special counsel to the executive and Sabrina Roberts, who has served...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
cleveland19.com
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
Akron: 1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an apartment fire on New Year's Eve killed one adult and injured another in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Firefighters responded to heavy smoke on...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
