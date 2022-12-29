ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

KPEL 96.5

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA

