WALA-TV FOX10
Recovery efforts to resume for 4 missing in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - After the Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission...
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
wbrz.com
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
WDSU
Mississippi man identified as one of the victims in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The family of David Scarborough has identified him as one of the oil rig workers who went down in the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. Lacy Scarborough tells WDSU her husband had just completed a two-week shift and was on his...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ opportunity to promote tourism
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Tourism will come out smelling like roses in Pasadena next week. For the second year in a row, the state will have a float in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined us live this morning with the details...
Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States
Just one click of your mouse allows you to search the databases of 48 other states for unclaimed cash that may still be owed to you.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. Businesses struggle through plummeting economy, Velvet...
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
