Happy New Year! We have another Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Monday. So, allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, and take your time. Also, keep your lights on in foggy conditions, even during the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. While we expect some inland areas to see sunshine tomorrow, fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon hours. Those of us who see more sunshine will be in the low to mid 70s today; those who see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches South Mississippi. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.

1 DAY AGO