LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with a box truck...
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
Happy New Year! We have another Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Monday. So, allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, and take your time. Also, keep your lights on in foggy conditions, even during the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. While we expect some inland areas to see sunshine tomorrow, fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon hours. Those of us who see more sunshine will be in the low to mid 70s today; those who see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches South Mississippi. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over 2 years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was initially pulled over for driving under the influence, but it was later discovered he was also wanted by Jackson County Sherriff’s Office for a fatal hit-and-run on Seaman Road in Latimer during September of 2020. He bonded out afterwards, but failed to appear in court.
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community. Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.
2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022. Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running. “It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell...
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann looks ahead to the 2023 State Legislative Session
