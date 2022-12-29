ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

WLOX

Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers

Happy New Year! We have another Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Monday. So, allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, and take your time. Also, keep your lights on in foggy conditions, even during the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. While we expect some inland areas to see sunshine tomorrow, fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon hours. Those of us who see more sunshine will be in the low to mid 70s today; those who see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches South Mississippi. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.
WLOX

Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over 2 years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was initially pulled over for driving under the influence, but it was later discovered he was also wanted by Jackson County Sherriff’s Office for a fatal hit-and-run on Seaman Road in Latimer during September of 2020. He bonded out afterwards, but failed to appear in court.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community. Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.
WLOX

2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022. Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running. “It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

TAYLOR, MS

