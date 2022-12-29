Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach home decorated to inspire peace in the new year
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two months ago, Walt Laughlin’s home was decked out in pumpkins and skeletons. Now, it’s been transformed to embrace a different holiday spirit. Laughlin decorates his Wrightsville Beach home for Halloween and Christmas mostly with handmade or reused items—which he’s done for the...
WECT
Lane of Princess Street to close for sewer repairs on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street between N 2nd and S Front streets will be closed for repairs on Monday, Jan. 2. “Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between North Front Street and North Second Street. Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed. The westbound lane will not be impacted,” said Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in a release.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department to increase patrols in anticipation of busy holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Year is a time for celebrations, but law enforcement officials warn that it can also be dangerous. The Wilmington Police Department is ramping up patrols for New Year’s Eve and the holiday weekend. Drunk driving is a top concern for Officer Biss Kistler...
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first evening of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year. Mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected once again Monday afternoon, with additional warmth for the first few...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: mild, balmy and unsettled transition to 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final evening of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include 40% for this evening with the highest rain chances winding down by midnight. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed. Expect some morning fog to give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. The next rain chance arrives midweek ahead of the next cold front.
WECT
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.
WECT
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Andrew Michael Frazier. Frazier is wanted for felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and speeding. Anyone with...
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
