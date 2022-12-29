ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane of Princess Street to close for sewer repairs on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street between N 2nd and S Front streets will be closed for repairs on Monday, Jan. 2. “Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between North Front Street and North Second Street. Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed. The westbound lane will not be impacted,” said Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first evening of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year. Mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected once again Monday afternoon, with additional warmth for the first few...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mild, balmy and unsettled transition to 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final evening of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include 40% for this evening with the highest rain chances winding down by midnight. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed. Expect some morning fog to give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. The next rain chance arrives midweek ahead of the next cold front.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy