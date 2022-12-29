WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final evening of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include 40% for this evening with the highest rain chances winding down by midnight. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed. Expect some morning fog to give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. The next rain chance arrives midweek ahead of the next cold front.

SURF CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO