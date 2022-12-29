Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the last day of 2022 wraps up, lots of people around Michigan have big plans for the new year. TV6 spent the afternoon in downtown Marquette to find out what people’s new year’s resolutions were for 2023. One person visiting the up said her resolution involves good vibes.
WLUC
Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The year 2022 is over, and Marquette County residents gathered Saturday night to watch the ball drop and celebrate the start of 2023. Hundreds attended the annual ball drop on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. People got their live groove on as a DJ performed from Double Trouble Entertainment.
WLUC
Ishpeming home ice rink holds neighborhood tournament to support local firefighters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 410 Ice Rink in Ishpeming held the “Fire and Ice” tournament this week for small local teams. The 410 is a home ice rink owned by the Beerling family that has been in use since 2020. The Ring’s owner Adam Beerling says it’s...
WLUC
Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we ring in 2023, many decided to spend their first day of 2023 on the slopes. Marquette Mountain was open Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. Dozens of people went down the slopes as the mountain will begin to open on more days. The Resort Operations Manager Rob Widmer said the mountain is just getting started with its events for the new year.
WLUC
Copper Country community prepares to celebrate in various ways for the New Year
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2023. Some places are planning to usher the new year in with music and drinks, such as at the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Company in downtown Houghton. “New Year’s Eve, we’ve got Tom Katalin performing...
UPMATTERS
Even good dogs need to be leashed on trails
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department and Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) issued reminders this week that trail users, by law, are required to keep dogs on leashes in public areas. Police ask that you please be courteous to other users by following the law and also controlling...
WLUC
Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain hosted its 6th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend. The Post served about 250 meals Saturday. The event also featured a raffle. For only $5 folks were treated to a dinner and a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,000.
WLUC
Iron Mountain VA medical center plans for chapel updates
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Monday, Jan. 2, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center chapel will be closed for 120 days to receive physical updates and technological upgrades. According to a press release from the center, in addition to basic construction updates, the existing pews will be refinished,...
WLUC
Everyday Wines on how to select, open a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyday Wines in Marquette is ready for New Year’s Eve with plenty of sparkling wine and champagne. The store is expecting a large number of sales on both Friday and Saturday. Staff say the best way to pick out a bottle is to know what your preferences are.
WLUC
Iron Mountain RC club hosts Screaming Beagle Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Start your engines, because an RC car club held a major race in Iron Mountain this weekend. Saturday, the Iron Mountain RC Club hosted the Screaming Beagle Cup. 40 racers faced off in a series of 100-lap races. Winners received a number of donated prizes such as tools, electronic components, car stands, and the coveted Screaming Beagle Cup. Everyone who entered brought home a free t-shirt.
WLUC
Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill to open this weekend
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill is set to open this Saturday. Chatham residents say the ski hill, financed and operated by Rock River Township, has been a winter staple to the community for many generations past. It features a ski hill, a sledding hill and all the hot chocolate you can drink. There is a network of cross-country trails as well.
WLUC
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
WLUC
Marquette County Health Department holds suicide prevention training in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention training session in Negaunee. It was held at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. Thursday night’s session was focused on a method called question, persuade, refer, or QPR. The program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.
WLUC
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
WLUC
Marquette bar hosts watch party for Michigan football game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Wolverines squared off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl earlier today. Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is one of the Michigan Alumni Association bars and it holds watch parties for every Wolverine game. Staff started preparing for Saturday’s game before opening. “The owner...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Sugarloaf Ave for structure fire at 4:39 a.m. ET. While enroute, dispatch updated first responders that a storage unit was fully involved. The incident commander reported a fully involved fire, as well as fire extension into the...
WLUC
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
