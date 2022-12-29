ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide

PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria police recover four stolen vehicles

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police recovered four stolen vehicles over the weekend as part of an on-going investigation. The vehicles were recovered at on the 2100-block of W. Garden St. One of the four was an unreported stolen vehicle from East Peoria. Peoria Police said the recovered vehicles came...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested after shots fired incident in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the Peoria County Jail after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Peoria. Police were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold, near the intersection of Griswold, around 3:30 AM Sunday on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation

OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD will be out looking for drunk drivers on NYE

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, PPD suggests making a plan with your fellow partygoers – to know who’s drinking, and to have a sober designated driver.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Accused Daddios shooter’s trial delayed again

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday. Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself. His new attorney argued for the trial to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What is closed on New Years?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Teenager arrested after Monday morning carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is in the Peoria County Jail after a carjacking incident Monday morning. Peoria Police said 19-year-old Gabriel Messenger is being charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. Authorities said Messenger approached a 91-year-old who was clearing snow off his vehicle. They said a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
WCIA

ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash

CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa vandal caught

Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
OTTAWA, IL

