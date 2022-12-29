Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
1470 WMBD
Peoria police recover four stolen vehicles
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police recovered four stolen vehicles over the weekend as part of an on-going investigation. The vehicles were recovered at on the 2100-block of W. Garden St. One of the four was an unreported stolen vehicle from East Peoria. Peoria Police said the recovered vehicles came...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the Peoria County Jail after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Peoria. Police were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold, near the intersection of Griswold, around 3:30 AM Sunday on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
walls102.com
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
1470 WMBD
PPD will be out looking for drunk drivers on NYE
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, PPD suggests making a plan with your fellow partygoers – to know who’s drinking, and to have a sober designated driver.
Central Illinois Proud
Accused Daddios shooter’s trial delayed again
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday. Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself. His new attorney argued for the trial to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
1470 WMBD
Teenager arrested after Monday morning carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is in the Peoria County Jail after a carjacking incident Monday morning. Peoria Police said 19-year-old Gabriel Messenger is being charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. Authorities said Messenger approached a 91-year-old who was clearing snow off his vehicle. They said a...
25newsnow.com
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
