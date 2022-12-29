ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies Aged 82

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWSpQ_0jxtbcY700

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brazil soccer legend Pele has died at the age of 82.

He passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Sao Paulo where he had been receiving treatment since November.

Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021.

A week before his death, a statement from Sao Paulo's Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein explained that Pele was requiring "greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions" because of the "progression" of his cancer .

Pele's family, including his daughter Kely Nascimento, spent Christmas by his side in hospital.

On Thursday, his daughter posted on Instagram: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Pele has died aged 82

IMAGO/Sven Simon

The family then posted another message from Pele's official account.

It read: "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

"On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever."

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup three times, having fired Brazil to global glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He scored 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil, making him his nation's all-time joint leading scorer along with current captain Neymar.

Pele spent the majority of his club career at Santos before playing for the New York Cosmos between 1975 and 1977.

He was named FIFA's Player of the Century in 2000.

