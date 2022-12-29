ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Deer rescued from slippery ice on Missouri lake

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters and state conservation officials in Missouri came to the rescue of a young deer that wandered out onto the frozen Lake of the Ozarks and found itself unable to walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBZuQ_0jxtbX5M00
The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up to rescue a young deer stranded on the ice covering the Lake of the Ozarks. Photo courtesy of the Gravois Fire Protection District/Facebook

The Gravois Fire Protection District said crews responded alongside the Missouri Department of Conservation when the young buck found itself unable to stand up on the slippery ice.

The rescuers ventured out onto the Gravois Arm of the lake and were able to tow the deer to shore.

The buck, dubbed Randy by rescuers, was examined for injuries and released at the scene.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

