Washington state loans $7M to Snohomish County to hasten road projects

(The Center Square) – The Washington state Public Works Board is loaning $7 million to Snohomish County to fund two local road projects.

The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project and the 43rd Avenue Southeast phase one project were funded via loan to improve connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County.

The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project will use $3 million in funds to widen the road to five lanes, including a center turn lane, raised bike lanes, drainage facilities, three fish passage culverts and new traffic signals at the State Route 525 northbound ramps intersection.

Snohomish County's Urban Center and the Lynnwood Regional Growth Center will be connected by the project. Construction is set to begin in 2024 with costs estimated at $13 million. The project is also funded by the Snohomish County Road Fund, Mitigation Funds, and Surface Transportation Program Funds. It has also received $2.58 million in grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration.

Phase one of the 43rd Avenue project will see sections of three quarters of the road widened. Workers will also add a new section of county road between 184th Street and 42nd Drive, install a new roundabout, new traffic signals, turn pockets and stormwater improvements.

The Washington state Public Works Board is distributing $4 million out of the $7 million to give the project the required funding to begin phase one. The county said it will pursue more grants and other funding opportunities to further fund the project.

“Both of these projects are critical to meet the level of service for these two corridors in unincorporated Snohomish County and improve safety,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said in a statement. “We are grateful for the funding support from the Washington State Public Works Board. These funds will help us stretch our local dollars and complete necessary projects sooner for the traveling public.”

The loan will be paid back to the Washington state Public Works Board over 20 years with a low interest rate, according to the county. The county’s Public Works department has received $19 million in loans from the state board in support of road projects over the last 20 years.