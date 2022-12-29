THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Chicago' 20 years later

Catherine Zeta-Jones in "Chicago" Miramax

"Chicago," adapted from the 1975 musical, debuted in theaters on December 27, 2002.

The movie starred Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere.

Since "Chicago" was released, the stars have gone on to appear in other films and series.

Renée Zellweger in "Chicago." Miramax

Renée Zellweger starred as one of movie's two main characters, Roxie Hart.

Roxie murders furniture salesman Fred Casely, who she's having an affair with, after she realizes he was lying about having a connection in show business.

After winding up in jail, she links up with attorney Billy Flynn who eventually gets her case acquitted.

Renée Zellweger at a screening of "The Things About Pam" in 2022. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Zellweger went on to star in a number of films and TV series, including the critically-acclaimed biopic "Judy."

Zellweger has kept busy with projects for the big and small screen, reprising her role as Bridget Jones for two more films: "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004) and "Bridget Jones's Baby" (2016). She also had notable turns as author Beatrix Potter in "Miss Potter" (2006) and tech investor Anne Montgomery in the Netflix limited series "What/If" (2019).

The actor is an Oscar winner and Golden Globes recipient. She received an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her turn as Ruby Thewes in the 2003 film "Cold Mountain" and an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of iconic singer Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic "Judy."

Zellweger has four Golden Globes wins to date (for "Nurse Betty," "Chicago," "Cold Mountain," and "Judy"). The actor is next expected to appear in "The Back Nine," a film co-written by "And Just Like That..." executive producer, writer, and director Michael Patrick King.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in "Chicago." Miramax

Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed Velma Kelly, a vaudeville performer who murders her husband and sister for having an affair.

Velma is sent to Cook County Jail and also has Billy represent her in court. She finds herself a free woman in the end and proposes to Roxie that they become a double act.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the premiere of "National Treasure: Edge of History" in 2022. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Zeta-Jones starred in films for years before more recently focusing on TV projects.

Since "Chicago," Zeta-Jones has starred in a steady stream of films and TV series, including "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003), "The Legend of Zorro" (2005), and "The Rebound (2009).

In more recent years, the actor has focused on TV projects, such as the TV miniseries "Feud" (2017), "Wednesday" (2022), and "National Treasure: Edge of History" (2022).

Zeta-Jones is also an Oscar and Tony winner. She won an Academy Award in 2003 for best supporting actress in "Chicago" and nabbed a Tony for best actress in a musical for co-starring alongside Angela Lansbury in the first-ever Broadway revival of "A Little Night Music" in 2010.

Richard Gere in "Chicago." Miramax

Richard Gere played Billy Flynn, the smooth-talking defense lawyer who often represents murderers.

The shameless, charismatic lawyer eventually gets Velma and Roxie acquitted and applauds their stage performance from the audience in the film's final scene.

Richard Gere. Juan Naharro Gimenez/ Getty Images

Gere starred in a number of films before taking on his first major TV role in 2019.

Gere went on to star in the English language remake of the Japanese romantic comedy "Shall We Dance" (2004) before eventually taking roles in movies like "Nights in Rodanthe" (2008) and "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2015).

The actor's most recent project, the TV miniseries "MotherFatherSon" (2019) saw Gere star as an American media mogul capable of swaying British politics, including the general election.

Gere, who won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for "Chicago," has three projects currently in the works, including "The Making Of" co-starring Diane Keaton, Blake Lively, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as "Longing," an English language adaptation of the Hebrew dramedy "Ga'agua," with Diane Kruger.

Queen Latifah in "Chicago." Miramax

Queen Latifah played Matron "Mama" Mormon, who ran Murderess Row at Cook County Jail.

The corrupt, favor-swapping Matron "Mama" Morton ran Murderess Row, where Roxie meets Velma and the musical number "Cell Block Tango" occurs. She also convinces Roxie to retain Billy as her lawyer.

Queen Latifah at a "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" screening in 2022. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Latifah starred in a number of films and currently appears in the TV series "The Equalizer."

Latifah has starred or appeared in a number of high-profile films since "Chicago," including "Beauty Shop," (2005), "Last Holiday" (2006), "Hairspray (2007), and "Girls Trip" (2017).

The actor has also starred in TV shows such as "Star" for three seasons and more recently, "The Equalizer," which CBS picked up for two more seasons, according to Parade .

Latifah is also a Golden Globes and Grammy Awards recipient. She won a Golden Globe in 2008 for best actress in a series, mini series, or motion picture made for television for the TV film "Life Support." Latifah also previously won a Grammy in 1995 for best rap solo performance for the song "U.N.I.T.Y." off her third album "Black Reign."

Dominic West in "Chicago." Miramax

Dominic West was the unfaithful furniture salesman Fred Casely.

Fred tells the fame-chasing Roxie he knows someone in show business to coax Roxie to sleep with him. But when he admits that's actually not the case and eventually ends the affair, Roxie shoots him.

West at the world premiere of season 5 of "The Crown" in 2022. Scott Garfitt / Invision / AP

West starred in the "The Wire" and season 5 of "The Crown."

Although West took on roles in films like "300" (2006), "Hannibal Rising" (2007), and "Tomb Raider" (2018), the actor has found more success on the small screen.

In the critically acclaimed TV series "The Wire," West starred as Det. Jimmy McNulty for five seasons. He starred nearly six years later in the "The Affair" for another five seasons as Noah Solloway, a novelist who has an affair with a woman that must deal with the long-term consequences. West recently starred as Prince Charles in season 5 of "The Crown."

The actor has also starred in several stage productions, including "Butley," "My Fair Lady," and "Les Liaisons Dangereuses."

John C. Reilly in "Chicago." Miramax

John C. Reilly portrayed Roxie's devoted husband Amos.

As Roxie's devoted husband, Amos initially takes the blame for Roxie's crime until he learns Roxie was having an affair with Fred. He leaves Roxie after she lies to him about being pregnant with his child.

John C. Reilly at the LA premiere of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" in 2022. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Reilly has become well-known for being a versatile film and stage actor.

Reilly has played a wide variety of roles since "Chicago," with somber turns in films like "The Hours" (2002) as a husband eventually abandoned by his wife to comical roles in movies such as "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006).

In the biopic "Stan & Ollie" (2018), Reilly starred as Oliver Hardy, one half of the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. That same year, he also co-starred with Joaquin Phoenix as the hitman Eli Sisters in "The Sisters Brothers" and starred alongside Will Ferrell as Dr. Watson in "Holmes & Watson."

The actor has also appeared on stage in the musical "Marty," "A Streetcar Named Desire," and a performance of the play "8," from screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black.

His band John Reilly and Friends, which performs traditional folk, bluegrass, and country music, has toured and played festivals.

Taye Diggs in "Chicago." Miramax

Taye Diggs was the bandleader and film's narrator.

As the bandleader, he also serves as the film's narrator, occasionally framing musical numbers like Billy's "We Both Reached For The Gun" and Velma's "I Can't Do It Alone."

Taye Diggs at the premiere of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" in 2022. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Diggs has alternated between the stage and screen over the last two decades.

Diggs has continued to juggle TV, film, and stage projects. In 2003, he took over the role of Fiyero in the Broadway production of "Wicked" before reprising his role as Benjamin Coffin III for the film adaptation of "Rent" (2005).

The actor co-starred afterwards in TV shows like "Private Practice," "All American," and "Murder in the First" before taking over the role of Hedwig in the stage version of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" in 2014.