There is something magical about the annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game. More often than not, the contest is up in the air until the final moments. The 2022 version did not disappoint as more than 41,000 fans enjoyed a terrific back and forth ballgame between UCLA and Pitt. A game-winning 47 yard field goal against the wind by the Panthers Ben Sauls with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Pitt squeaked out a 37-35 win over the Bruins.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO