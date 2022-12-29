Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
El Paso Wins with Wild Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Finish
There is something magical about the annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game. More often than not, the contest is up in the air until the final moments. The 2022 version did not disappoint as more than 41,000 fans enjoyed a terrific back and forth ballgame between UCLA and Pitt. A game-winning 47 yard field goal against the wind by the Panthers Ben Sauls with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Pitt squeaked out a 37-35 win over the Bruins.
KVIA
Fans have been tailgating at the Sun Bowl since last night
EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Bowl fans began showing up to tailgate Friday's big game on Thursday night. One fan who has been camping out in his RV said he's glad the game is back after two years. "It's huge for us, it's been a yearly thing for our family...
KFOX 14
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
North Carolina sports announcer indefinitely suspended after making remark about 'illegal aliens in El Paso' during out-of-town college football game
"Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Gary Hahn said before tossing the coverage to the sideline reporter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football broadcaster suspended indefinitely for comments during Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina State play-by-play radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after his comments during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Maryland defeated NC State 16-12 Friday in the Mayo Bowl. During the Mayo Bowl, however, Hahn made an on-air comment about “all the illegal aliens down in El Paso”...
UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in overtime for third straight defeat
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. It was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
NC State radio announcer indefinitely suspended after 'illegal aliens' remark during Mayo Bowl broadcast
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely right after the Wolfpack’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss on Friday for a remark he made about migrants in El Paso. The Sun Bowl in El Paso kicked off during the Mayo Bowl. As Hahn was referencing the game, he mentioned the “illegal aliens” in the Texas city.
zagsblog.com
And then there were 2: Only a pair of unbeatens remain in college basketball
With No. 2 UConn losing its first game of the season on Saturday, 83-73 at No. 22 Xavier, only two unbeatens remain in college basketball. No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will host Rutgers on Monday, while No. 22 New Mexico fended off Wyoming, 76-75, on Saturday afternoon. The...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
Kick Off The New Year With Amazing Texas & El Paso Artists
When Sunday afternoon rolls around, 5-7pm, KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on amazing local talent from El Paso & across the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q-Connected. It's a very special episode because this one falls on the...
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas Residents
Several times a year, I have made drives to Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The last visit was in October where I caught the Arizona Cardinals - Philadelphia Eagles game. You see, you are driving across two states to reach a big city but the drive from El Paso and other Texas cities makes the trip worth it. Dallas is in Texas but the drive is an additional 2 or 3 more hours.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
An El Paso Christmas Tradition: Dominick the Donkey
Every holiday season, the Buzz Adams Morning Show starts getting requests for Christmas songs. No song gets MORE requests than an obscure 1960 tune called “Dominick the Donkey”. How did a little-known novelty song with an Italian flair become the number one most requested song on a rock...
cbs4local.com
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0