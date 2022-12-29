Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase
A new Hope Police Officer was injured Saturday after being bitten by a dog during a chase.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
Alabama woman found shot in driveway dead in act of domestic violence, police say
Alexis Garth, 26, died Sunday after being shot in a domestic violence situation, according to the Athens Police Department. Kyruan Yarbrough, 20, of Athens has been charged with capital murder for Garth’s death. Police were called about 4 a.m. Sunday. “Officers located a female victim in a driveway, provided...
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
WAAY-TV
New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog while pursuing suspect
The officer injured received 10 stitches. The suspect ran into a house when someone else inside released five dogs. One of the dogs was killed, another was wounded and the other three ran off, according to the New Hope Police Department. The suspect who had a felony warrant has been...
Man arrested after breaking into Decatur home with children inside, police say
Decatur police say a man broke into a home Wednesday morning in Decatur while there were children inside. Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, of Toney, has been charged with second degree burglary and was being held on $5,000 bond in the Morgan County Jail in north Alabama. According to court documents,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Woman charged after domestic dispute ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder following a shooting in the 4600 Block of Charles Drive on Thursday. Officers responded to the home about 5:20 p.m. Police said a domestic dispute led to the shooting that killed 29-year-old Antonio Robinson. Stick with WAAY for updates.
radio7media.com
Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
Decatur Police: Man found with methamphetamine, fentanyl during traffic stop
A Decatur man was arrested after police say he was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl during a vehicle stop.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker
The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 27 criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr. December 28 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve
Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for...
WAAY-TV
Less than a month after acquittal for capital murder, Hartselle man back in jail for stolen firearm
A Hartselle man is back in jail on charges related to a stolen firearm, just three weeks after being released from jail because a jury had found him not guilty of capital murder. Decatur Police said Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, was pulled over Wednesday for an unspecified "traffic infraction" near...
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department investigating death on Charles Drive
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 4,600 block of Charles Drive. Police said the call came in about 5:20 p.m. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Comments / 4