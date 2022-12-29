ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Woman charged after domestic dispute ends in murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder following a shooting in the 4600 Block of Charles Drive on Thursday. Officers responded to the home about 5:20 p.m. Police said a domestic dispute led to the shooting that killed 29-year-old Antonio Robinson. Stick with WAAY for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence

ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 27  criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438  theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr.  December 28  unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve

Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy