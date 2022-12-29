Planning a trip to Tahoe this weekend? Here’s what to know as winter weather hits

Heavy snow is in store for the Sierra this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A group of storms is hitting Northern California and Nevada, dropping significant rain at lower elevations and dumping snow on the mountains, making travel conditions difficult for those headed to the Tahoe region ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“We’re in the middle of a storm right now, and another round of snow is coming tonight that could produce another few inches, up to 6 to 12 inches overnight,” Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist for the weather service, said Thursday.

Ski resorts in the Tahoe region already had received multiple inches of snow, with more to come. In a video captured at the top of the mountain at the Palisades Tahoe California ski resort, snow can be seen ripping across the landscape. The resort saw 5 inches of snow in 12 hours earlier this week. Winds were gusting at 100 mph.

Travelers can expect wet conditions up to about 4,500 feet in elevation Thursday, and then heavy snow at Donner Pass and Echo Summit, she said.

Another system will move in Friday night, dropping even more snow.

Above 7,000 feet, travelers should expect to see several inches of snow and wind. The heaviest snow drop will come Saturday, Chandler-Cooley said, with totals expected to be from 8 to 12 inches.

At elevations above 7,500 feet, there could be 2 to 4 feet of snow, she added.

Snow had blanketed portions of Interstate 80 as of Thursday morning, and a winter weather advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday. Travelers are encouraged to carry chains.

By Sunday morning, the forecast is expected to be clear, Chandler-Cooley said.